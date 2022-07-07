Twin Falls announces road closures for work
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Highway District announced Thursday morning they will be closing roads for upcoming road work.
In a press release, they said the work will begin on July 11 on Blue Lakes Blvd S between Orchard Drive and 3400N to conduct a roto-mill and overlay project.
The road will be closed to everyone except those who live in the vicinity.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.