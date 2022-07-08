Advertisement

52 weeks of preparedness: Emergency contacts

Keeping a list of phone numbers for local emergency response teams can be vital in an emergency
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As discussed last week, having a contact list for friends and family is important.

However, it’s arguably more important to have a contact list for officials people to contact in case of emergencies readily available.

E.M.A. officials recommend having not only first responders on the list, but other officials such as medication vendors and pharmacies in case you run out of critical needs for you and your family.

“If you have an oxygen vendor, pharmacy, law enforcement, fire, 911, the poison control number, any of these things are very critical for you during an event,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls E.M.A.

Frey also says to have both this list and your list for family or friends laminated to protect from potential water damage.

