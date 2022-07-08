Annual Shaylon Shaffer golf tournament raises money for mental health organizations

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Shaylon Shaffer memorial golf scramble took place Friday morning in Burley.

The annual event raises money and awareness about mental health and suicide.

“I lost a best friend to suicide, and unfortunately, our area has a lot of mental health issues and suicide,” said Nick Lynch, with the Lynch Foundation which hosts the tournament. “We rank top five in the nation which is really high.”

Over the past five years, the golf tournament has grown into not only a way to raise money for local nonprofits that focus on mental health, but also a way to honor those who have passed away due to suicide.

“We invite all the community members who are survivors of someone who passed away and we encourage them to come play and enjoy and have a fun day and we get to remember them,” said Lynch.

The money raised from the raffle, silent auction, and the entry fee all gets donated back to the community to different organizations.

Mini-Cassia Pause works to destigmatize mental health in the area and was one of the recipients of the money.

“It’s very important in our community that we have resources, that we have conversations, that we destigmatize mental health, it’s a community issue,” said Dixie Tatedennis, with the Mini-Cassia Pause.

In 2021, the golf scramble raised more than $200,000 in total.

“The money brought in really really benefits our community. All the funds stay local, they have selected several different non-profits in our community that are doing good in a lot of different angles,” said Tatedennis.

