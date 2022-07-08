Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Police Department has now identified a suspect in the murder of an 89-year-old woman in February.

The suspect has since committed suicide.

They identified the murder victim as 89-year-old Alyce Marlene Armes of Buhl. She was found dead on Feb 22 in the South Hills.

Buhl Police say they anticipate having completed its investigation relatively soon.

