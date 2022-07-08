Burley hires familiar name to coach boys basketball team

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats have a new boys basketball coach. While he may be a first-time high school head coach, he’s no stranger to Bobcat basketball.

Burley has hired Brad Caresia to head their program.

Mac Stannard, who helped lead Burley to a Great Basin championship last season, resigned to be closer to his family in Twin Falls.

Caresia was an assistant coach with the 2017-2018 Bobcat team that finished second at state.

Brad’s dad, Roger, coached Burley’s girls team and won a state championship.

Brad played basketball and graduated from Burley High School.

“It’s something that I always dreamed to do, honestly I didn’t know if it would ever come about, but I saw the opportunity and I wanted to take it,” Caresia said. “I think we got a great group of guys coming up and I’m excited.”

Caresia says fans should expect a group focused on the team aspect of basketball.

