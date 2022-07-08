DHW announces new round of grants to address learning loss

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced a new round of grants are available aiming address learning loss among Idaho’s children.

The grants are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act for Child Care Development Fund and aim to “elevate activities support academic learning loss, expand access to programing, and enhance behavioral health supports needed for children in Idaho,” the IDHW says.

IDHW will accept applications through July 22. They say that many local communities struggled with limited resources to address these issues even before the pandemic.

“We have been unable to provide after-school activities for our elementary age students for many years due to lack of funding,” said Amy Burr, the Emmett School District community school coordinator. “Because we were awarded this grant, it has given us the opportunity to start after-school clubs in two of our elementary schools. It is such a good feeling to be able to offer this to families.”

If you are interested in a future application, you are invited to visit the DHW’s website.

