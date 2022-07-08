Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: The dangers of vaping

Doctors say vaping can be dangerous to your health (Pixabay/pxfuel)
Doctors say vaping can be dangerous to your health (Pixabay/pxfuel)(Pixabay)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Although vaping is less harmful than smoking a cigarette, it is still not safe.

In this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, KMVT looks at what vaping does to your body.

St. Luke’s is concerned about the growing use of vapes, and they are striving to educate people about the truth behind them.

While there may be fewer chemicals in a vape compared to a cigarette, they are still harmful to your body, both physically and mentally.

Using a vape can increase your blood pressure, and they increase depression and anxiety, specifically in teenagers.

“(It) can affect the brain chemistry, (it) can affect other health conditions, respiratory, heart rate,” said Vicky Jekich, the community health manager at St. Luke’s. “We recognize too, sleep may be an issue too if someone is trying to sleep and they are using the vape products thinking it may relax them, but it can increase the agitation and stress level as well.”

If you are looking to stop vaping, she recommends speaking with your doctor because they can help you do so.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site
(File)
UPDATE: Coroners ID pair killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
(Source: MGN)
Twin Falls announces road closures for work
The 4th of July weekend is one of the best in the summer. But as always, health and safety...
Burley fireworks show back on after last minute donation

Latest News

Shaylon Shaffer golf scramble
Annual Shaylon Shaffer golf tournament raises money for mental health organizations
Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests
Police lights
Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Riverence Clear Springs
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Riverence Clear Springs