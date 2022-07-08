Fit and Well Idaho: The dangers of vaping

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Although vaping is less harmful than smoking a cigarette, it is still not safe.

In this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, KMVT looks at what vaping does to your body.

St. Luke’s is concerned about the growing use of vapes, and they are striving to educate people about the truth behind them.

While there may be fewer chemicals in a vape compared to a cigarette, they are still harmful to your body, both physically and mentally.

Using a vape can increase your blood pressure, and they increase depression and anxiety, specifically in teenagers.

“(It) can affect the brain chemistry, (it) can affect other health conditions, respiratory, heart rate,” said Vicky Jekich, the community health manager at St. Luke’s. “We recognize too, sleep may be an issue too if someone is trying to sleep and they are using the vape products thinking it may relax them, but it can increase the agitation and stress level as well.”

If you are looking to stop vaping, she recommends speaking with your doctor because they can help you do so.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.