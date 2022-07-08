Furry Friday: Felix

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Felix, a husky with two different colored eyes, one blue and one brown.

Like many huskies, Felix is rather full of energy and will need stimulation training. If you would like to adopt Felix, People for Pets may be able to sponsor a training program for him, according to Debbie Blackwood of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

He is good with other dogs, but will not do well with small children around one year old. Older kids, however, are ok.

Blackwood says Felix cannot be around cats.

If you would like to adopt Felix, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, or call them at 208-736-2299.

