Idaho groups sound off on Biden’s executive order on abortions

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here in the Gem State, some elected leaders are giving their thoughts on president Biden’s executive action regarding abortions. Some think the president’s actions are move in the right direction to protects women’s rights on what they do with their bodies, but other think the move is unconstitutional.

when the announcement of roe v wade being overturned reached Idaho, pro-choice supporters gathered at the state capitol in Boise to voice their displeasure about the supreme court’s decision. The event was organized by Idaho Democratic lawmakers. House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, Sen. Melissa Wintrow, and Lt. Governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler gave fiery speeches at the event.

On Friday Rubel said she supported Biden’s executive action, and particularly liked the patient privacy protections attached to the order.

“If, say, the Idaho Legislature wants to start spying on people who go out of state, trying to obtain their medical records to see if they were sneaking across the border to Oregon or something to have an abortion, subpoena those records or something,” Rubel said.

Pro-life supporter Blaine Conzatti, president of the Idaho Family Policy Center, and someone who has worked with Republican lawmakers on criminalizing abortion in the Gem State said he thinks President Biden’s executive action on abortion is unconstitutional, and he has usurped the sovereign power of the states to regulate and outlaw abortion. Part of the executive order attempts to safeguard access to medication abortion and emergency contraception.

“President Biden is willing to endanger the lives of millions of women by having access to these chemical abortion pills and state legislatures have clearly said no we don’t want abortions in our state that are elected and not for legitimate medical reasons,” Conzatti said.

In 2020, Idaho passed a trigger bill that becomes effective 30 days after the overturning of Roe v Wade. The law criminalizes abortion in Idaho with exceptions for the life of the mother, rape, and incest.

In a statement Planned Parenthood said:

“We’re in a national health care crisis and need officials at every level of government to do everything within their authority to fight for access to abortion. Amid the Supreme Court stripping Americans of their constitutional right to abortion after nearly 50 years, we need an urgent and robust response to ensure people get the essential health care they need. Planned Parenthood is encouraged the administration is reaffirming its commitment to abortion access and looks forward to working toward implementation of these and other strategies to address this crisis.”

