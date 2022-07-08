Lift tower lodge in Ketchum offers transitional housing for people during housing crisis.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The housing crisis in Blaine County is still causing headaches for the local workforce in the area, as city leaders scramble to find long-term solutions to the issue. However, some in the area have been able to find a hidden oasis in this affordable housing desert.

Since COVID the housing market in Blaine County has exploded. Listings for affordable housing units have become non-existent, and for people who are able to find a one to two-bedroom unit for rent find themselves needing a bigger wallet.

“You are going to see three to four listings. They are all going to be in the $2,000 range, which is just not affordable,” said Ketchum resident Krysztof Gilarowski.

The Ketchum resident has been advocating for more than a year now for more affordable housing units to be built-in Ketchum through events like Occupy Ketchum. He said the housing crisis is still forcing some local workers to be displaced.

“Out in the (Sawtooth)national forest people live in campers. People live in their cars. People find unique ways to make it work,” Gilarowski said.

Sarah Michael, interim Executive Director of the Blaine County Housing Authority, said she has seen two bed-room apartments going as high as $2,600 a month, and then the rent being raised significantly once a tenant move up out.

However, the Lift Tower Lodge in Ketchum has been a beacon of light for people who are displaced. The repurposed lodge offers transitional housing for people in need.

“It was donated to the housing authority 10 years ago but only six of the fourteen rooms were rented,” Michael said.

But now all fourteen rooms are being utilized.

“In January I asked the City of Ketchum can you fix that sewer connection issue so we can add eight additional rooms. They agreed,” Michael said.

Lift Tower Lodge manager Natalie Christmas, who moved to Ketchum some years back from Oklahoma for the million-dollar view and the outdoor lifestyle, said she was displaced for she found a home at the lodge.

“I was couch floating as most people here, I was working around town. I was couch floating in my car,” Christmas said.

Michael said there are more than 300 people on the BCHA waitlist looking for affordable housing units. Some of these people are teachers, nurses, and individuals in the hospitality industry who are vital to Blaine County’s economy.

Additionally, she said 6,000 to 7,000 affordable housing units need to be built in Blaine County in the next ten years. There are currently plans in the works in Ketchum with Blue Bird village, and an affordable housing building boom in Hailey.

“In the next three years we will see over 300 units constructed, that will help a lot,” Michael said.

Until then the residents of the Lift Tower Lodge have a place to live to enjoy their million-dollar view in Ketchum.

“Like I said people are just holding on here because they built a life here, and hopefully the housing will come on line,” said Lift Tower Lodge resident Derek Wilkins.

Michael added some of residents at the Lift Tower Lodge have been there for a few months, where others have been there for a few years waiting for housing prices to fall. Additionally, because it is transitional housing residents have a shared use kitchen and laundry facility. Both of which have been remodeled. However, there are plans in the works to make the lodge permanent housing.

The lift tower is slated for redevelopment for permanent housing with apartments. affordable apartments, but it won’t happen for two-three years., so we want to keep it full for transitional housing for people who are living in their cars,” Michael said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.