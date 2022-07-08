Road work in Lincoln County to resume next week

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will resume work on US-93/US-26 in Lincoln County next week.

The work will begin on July 15 for a highway rehabilitation project. They will be rehabbing around six miles of the highway from Marley Road to Jim Byrne Slough to improve safety and the overall driving experience for motorists.

“Earlier this year, before water was flowing in the irrigation system, crews replaced irrigation structures along the roadway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan. “Upcoming work will address the surface of the roadway.”

This month, crews will start removing rock knobs along the highway in three areas south of Richfield.

“Removal of rock will even out the hilly profile of the roadway,” Logan explained. “This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.”

While this happens, traffic will be reduced to a single lane. Temporary traffic signals will be put in place and drivers should anticipate delays of around four to five minutes.

The final phase of construction will involve milling and repaving the existing surface of the highway. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

