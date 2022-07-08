Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people.

34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton were arrested in Rupert on a number of charges ranging from Child Enticement to Attempted Production of Child Exploitation.

A fifth person, 31-year-old John McCrill of Twin Falls, was also arrested on July 1 for the enticement of a child in connection with the investigation that took place on June 24 and June 25.

The Rupert Police Department, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole, Mini-Cassia Misdemeanor Probation, Minidoka County Prosecutor’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, and Woods Cross Utah Police Department worked to make the arrests.

They received assistance from the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes against Children Task force and Operation Underground Railroad and Turnkey Realty.

“The operation’s focus was to identify and arrest individuals targeting minor children over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse,” Sgt. Sam Kuoha said.

