Advertisement

Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

Rupert Police and nine other state and local agencies assisted with the investigation
(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people.

34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton were arrested in Rupert on a number of charges ranging from Child Enticement to Attempted Production of Child Exploitation.

A fifth person, 31-year-old John McCrill of Twin Falls, was also arrested on July 1 for the enticement of a child in connection with the investigation that took place on June 24 and June 25.

The Rupert Police Department, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole, Mini-Cassia Misdemeanor Probation, Minidoka County Prosecutor’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, and Woods Cross Utah Police Department worked to make the arrests.

They received assistance from the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes against Children Task force and Operation Underground Railroad and Turnkey Realty.

“The operation’s focus was to identify and arrest individuals targeting minor children over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse,” Sgt. Sam Kuoha said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site
(File)
UPDATE: Coroners ID pair killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
(Source: MGN)
Twin Falls announces road closures for work
The 4th of July weekend is one of the best in the summer. But as always, health and safety...
Burley fireworks show back on after last minute donation

Latest News

Police lights
Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Riverence Clear Springs
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Riverence Clear Springs
The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding. (Pixabay)
DHW announces new round of grants to address learning loss
The housing crisis in Blaine County is still causing headaches for the local workforce in the...
Lift tower lodge in Ketchum offers transitional housing for people during housing crisis.