Advertisement

VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay

A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon in Yaquina Bay over the weekend.

KPTV reports Nick Johnson shared a video showing the octopus caught on a crab pot as the crabs were being hauled onto a boat.

The fishermen said they freed the octopus from the crab pot and released it back into the ocean.

According to National Geographic, giant Pacific octopuses grow bigger and live longer than any other octopus species. They are also reportedly found in coastal waters that include Oregon, California, Washington, Alaska and Japan.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site
(File)
UPDATE: Coroners ID pair killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
(Source: MGN)
Twin Falls announces road closures for work
The 4th of July weekend is one of the best in the summer. But as always, health and safety...
Burley fireworks show back on after last minute donation

Latest News

ISP is currently battling fentanyl in the state of Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Crime in Idaho: Why one area of crime isn’t following the overall downward trend
President Joe Biden signed the order focusing on reproductive health care in the wake of a...
Idaho groups sound off on Biden’s executive order on abortions
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight