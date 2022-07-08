Advertisement

"Wake the Snake" set for Saturday in Burley

It's the 24th year of the wakeboarding event
It’s the 24th year of the wakeboarding event
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 24th annual Wake the Snake event is back in Burley this weekend.

Competitors will put on a show wakeboarding on the Snake River by the Rivers Edge Golf Course marina Saturday.

Wakeboarders are coming from as far as Florida. The best boarders, officials say, will go off around 10:00 a.m.

The event is free to attend and will go on all day. The Pomerelle Ski Patrol will be selling food and ice cream.

“What makes it (the event) special is the venue, nobody else has a wonderful park like this, the City of Burley is very gracious to let us host the event for 24 years,” said Event Manager Carol Warr.

According to Warr, there are about 40 people registered for the event. There are 50 slots overall.

Registering on-site Saturday is $75. For more information, click here.

