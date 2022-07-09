Great Basin All-Conference Baseball Team announced
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Basin Conference released its 2021-22 all-conference baseball team.
Coach Of The Year
Tim Stadelmeir, Twin Falls
Pitcher Of The Year
Eric Parris, Wood River
Player Of The Year
Johnny Ramsey, Jerome | Otho Savage, Twin Falls
Pitcher
Logan Worthington, Jerome (1st Team)
Trey Fletcher, Minico (1st Team)
Nolan Hardesty, Twin Falls (1st Team)
Chase Southern, Mountain Home (1st Team)
Kobe Olmos, Jerome (2nd Team)
Nate McDonald, Jerome (2nd Team)
Rodney Morse, Mountain Home (2nd Team)
Alex Lopez, Mountain Home (2nd Team)
1st Base
Brock Burrell, Wood River (1st Team)
Cooper Thompson, Twin Falls (2nd Team)
Aiden Wallace, Jerome (Honorable Mention)
SS
Hunter Thompson, Wood River (1st Team)
Wyatt Solosabal, Twin Falls (2nd Team)
Wes Prestwich, Jerome (Honorable Mention)
Stockton Chandler, Minico (Honorable Mention)
Outfield
Dax Sayer, Minico (1st Team)
Jace Mahlke, Twin Falls (1st Team)
Rabbit Buxton, Wood River (1st Team)
Josiah Robins, Burley (2nd Team)
Cam McCandless, Jerome (2nd Team)
Brody Jasso, Minico (2nd Team)
Jett Floyd, Mountain Home (2nd Team)
Ben Tarchione, Twin Falls (2nd Team)
Gabe Nilsen, Wood River (Honorable Mention)
Catcher
Kaydin Skaggs, Canyon Ridge (1st Team)
Dylan Mills, Wood River (2nd Team)
Tanner Whittaker, Jerome (Honorable Mention)
2nd Base
Traver Miller, Minico (1st Team)
Colton Elison, Jerome (2nd Team)
3rd Base
Gary Ford, Twin Falls (1st Team)
Jagger Ruhter, Canyon Ridge (2nd Team)
Utility
Luke Moon, Twin Falls (1st Team)
Jakeb Luther, Mountain Home (2nd Team)
Payton Beck, Burley (Honorable Mention)
Spencer Pease, Mountain Home (Honorable Mention)
Dawson Speth, Wood River (Honorable Mention)
DH
Paxton Twiss, Minico (1st Team)
Bronson Brookins, Burley (2nd Team)
Hayden Gilmore, Jerome (Honorable Mention)
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.