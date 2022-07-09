Advertisement

Great Basin All-Conference Baseball Team announced

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:11 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Basin Conference released its 2021-22 all-conference baseball team.

Coach Of The Year

Tim Stadelmeir, Twin Falls

Pitcher Of The Year

Eric Parris, Wood River

Player Of The Year

Johnny Ramsey, Jerome | Otho Savage, Twin Falls

Pitcher

Logan Worthington, Jerome (1st Team)

Trey Fletcher, Minico (1st Team)

Nolan Hardesty, Twin Falls (1st Team)

Chase Southern, Mountain Home (1st Team)

Kobe Olmos, Jerome (2nd Team)

Nate McDonald, Jerome (2nd Team)

Rodney Morse, Mountain Home (2nd Team)

Alex Lopez, Mountain Home (2nd Team)

1st Base

Brock Burrell, Wood River (1st Team)

Cooper Thompson, Twin Falls (2nd Team)

Aiden Wallace, Jerome (Honorable Mention)

SS

Hunter Thompson, Wood River (1st Team)

Wyatt Solosabal, Twin Falls (2nd Team)

Wes Prestwich, Jerome (Honorable Mention)

Stockton Chandler, Minico (Honorable Mention)

Outfield

Dax Sayer, Minico (1st Team)

Jace Mahlke, Twin Falls (1st Team)

Rabbit Buxton, Wood River (1st Team)

Josiah Robins, Burley (2nd Team)

Cam McCandless, Jerome (2nd Team)

Brody Jasso, Minico (2nd Team)

Jett Floyd, Mountain Home (2nd Team)

Ben Tarchione, Twin Falls (2nd Team)

Gabe Nilsen, Wood River (Honorable Mention)

Catcher

Kaydin Skaggs, Canyon Ridge (1st Team)

Dylan Mills, Wood River (2nd Team)

Tanner Whittaker, Jerome (Honorable Mention)

2nd Base

Traver Miller, Minico (1st Team)

Colton Elison, Jerome (2nd Team)

3rd Base

Gary Ford, Twin Falls (1st Team)

Jagger Ruhter, Canyon Ridge (2nd Team)

Utility

Luke Moon, Twin Falls (1st Team)

Jakeb Luther, Mountain Home (2nd Team)

Payton Beck, Burley (Honorable Mention)

Spencer Pease, Mountain Home (Honorable Mention)

Dawson Speth, Wood River (Honorable Mention)

DH

Paxton Twiss, Minico (1st Team)

Bronson Brookins, Burley (2nd Team)

Hayden Gilmore, Jerome (Honorable Mention)

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site
(File)
UPDATE: Coroners ID pair killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered
Police lights
Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case
Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

Latest News

“Wake the Snake” set for Saturday in Burley
“Wake the Snake” set for Saturday in Burley
“It’s something that I always dreamed to do”
Burley hires familiar name to coach boys basketball team
It’s 24th year of the wakeboarding event
“Wake the Snake” set for Saturday in Burley
“It’s something that I always dreamed to do”
Burley hires familiar name to coach boys basketball team