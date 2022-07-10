24th annual Wake in the Snake comes to Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 24th annual Wake in the Snake drew quite the crowd.

Wakeboarders from across the state and beyond were flying around the Snake River, hoping to showcase their moves.

The event is one of the largest of its kind in Idaho and draws boarders of all kinds.

They have classes from the littlest of groms, to the open class, which sees riders into their 50s.

The day is hosted by Idaho Watersports and owner Gordon Hansen says this year is one to remember.

“It’s one of our best,” says Hansen. “We have awesome weather, good water conditions and low wind. The event is perfect for today.”

Hansen keeps the event running every year because he loves the sport and wants to see it continue to grow.

He says he has witnessed the growth himself, saying the kids who used to enter the event back in the day are now bringing their kids to compete.

“We’re trying to bring new people into the sport,” Hansen says. “It’s a grassroots event, that’s the key. We do have people from many states away, across the country, literally, to come to our event and others in the area. It’s crazy how popular it’s become.”

Results from the event are listed below:

Grom: Champion: Max Bryson, 2nd: Levi Reden, 3rd: Hadley Sabin

Boys: Champion: Ryker Burtenshaw, 2nd: Dylan Wahlberg, 3rd: Jon Bryson

Jr. Men: Champion: Aden Moore, 2nd: Briggs Rugg, 3rd: Samuel Calvin

Jr. Women: Champion: Rebekah Calvin, 2nd: Deagan Sperry, 3rd: Halle Gubler

Men’s 1&2: Champion: Tyler Pool, 2nd: Mitch Sutherland, 3rd: Hayden Hargraves

Women’s Open: Champion: Elle Christensen, 2nd: Kylee Shaw, 3rd: Lexi Faulk

Men’s Open: Champion: Chase Shaw, 2nd: Crew Christensen 3rd: Aaron Calvin

Veterans: Champion: Jeffery Bryson, 2nd: Ryan Shimabukuro 3rd: Troy Gifford

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.