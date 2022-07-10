Crews respond to playground fire in Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On this hot day there was another fire in the Magic Valley. The Gooding Fire department responded to an incident at East Park Saturday afternoon.

Gooding Fire Chief Brandon Covey said the fire destroyed about four to fire pieces of playground equipment, and it is believed to be arson, or maybe accidental arson. Cpvet said they are investigating the incident, and there have been no other recent incidents of arson in the area.

No one was hurt or injured in the incident, and the fire was quickly contained

The fire chief is asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Gooding Fire Department at (208) 934-8348

