Fire crews respond to fire in South Hills

Hansen, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many people in the magic valley are concerned Saturday evening, as fire crews responded to a huge blaze in the South Hills, leaving many wondering what exactly happened.

According to Twin Falls County Public Information Officer Lori Stewart, around 2pm fire crews from multiple agencies responded to vehicle fire in 2400 block of Rock Creek Road. The blaze, which is being called the Rock Creek Fire by the Bureau of Land Management, quickly spread to other vehicles, structures, and the hillside.

Twin Falls County Barry Mercer, who witnessed the fire, said he was amazed by how fat the fire spread.

“When I first go there it was a small fire. It looked like something you could put up with a couple of garden hoses. By the time we got hoses out and stuff, and we didn’t get a chance to hook them up. The fire was too big. Flames 20 feet high over the trailer,” Mercer said. “Of course trailers have propane tanks so we are thinking its probably a good idea to get out of here now.”

BLM who is assisting the fire, last reported the fire is about 12 miles south of Hansen and is mapped out at 10 acres. Full containment is set for 10 pm this evening, with control set for 6 pm Sunday

Emergency crews emergency blocked of the area 2950 North and 3800 East to traffic, as crews worked to contain the fire. Stewart said at this time there are no reports of anyone being hurt or injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Buhl, Rock Creek, Castleford, Filer, Twin Falls, Salmon Tract Fire and BLM are all assisting on the fire.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.