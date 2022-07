Great Basin All-Conference Softball Team announced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The coaches voted and these were the top softball players of the 2021-22 season in the Great Basin Conference.

Coach Of The Year

Matt Nelson, Wood River

Pitcher Of The Year

Regan McDaniel, Mountain Home

Player Of The Year

Autumn Allen, Jerome

Makinzie Nelson, Wood River

Pitcher

Kaymbri Beck, Burley (1st Team)

Jada Bos, Jerome (1st Team)

Sydney McMurdie, Twin Falls (1st Team)

Tara Call, Twin Falls (1st Team)

Bailey Sligar, Canyon Ridge (1st Team)

Halli Vaughn, Burley (2nd Team)

Mady Arelanno, Jerome (2nd Team)

Caroline Seaward, Wood River (2nd Team)

Catcher

Sydney Jund, Twin Falls (1st Team)

Lacee Power, Burley (2nd Team)

Shannon Palmer, Canyon Ridge (Honorable Mention)

Emma Allen, Jerome (Honorable Mention)

Kacie Flolo, Wood River (Honorable Mention)

1st Base

Mady Arelanno, Jerome (1st Team)

Sherae Timmons, Minico (2nd Team)

Tylee Ramsey, Burley (Honorable Mention)

Rylee Thomson, Canyon Ridge (Honorable Mention)

Ava Johnson, Mountain Home (Honorable Mention)

Olivia Adams, Wood RIver (Honorable Mention)

SS

Lexi Ramsey, Jerome (1st Team)

Alivia Pizarro, Twin Falls (2nd Team)

Tylee Ramsey Burley, (Honorable Mention)

Madison Austin, Canyon Ridge (Honorable Mention)

Averie Page, Mountain Home (Honorable Mention)

Orie Rau, Mountain Home (Honorable Mention)

Grendel Sprong, Wood River (Honorable Mention)

Outfield

Lilianne Babcock, Jerome (1st Team)

Reagan Rex, Twin Falls (1st Team)

Molly Hodge, Twin Falls (1st Team)

McKenzie Dean, Burley (2nd Team)

Elsie Summerfield, Canyon Ridge (2nd Team)

Jette Ward, Wood River (2nd Team)

Riley Neilson, Minico (2nd Team)

Alex Kelley, Canyon Ridge (Honorable Mention)

Caroline Seaward, Wood River (Honorable Mention)

Noa Thurston, Burley (Honorable Mention)

2nd Base

Kadence Boyd, Twin Falls (1st Team)

Macy Miller, Jerome (2nd Team)

Mady Waters, Burley (Honorable Mention)

Tylee Heider, Canyon Ridge (Honorable Mention)

3rd Base

Avery Berry, Mountain Home (1st Team)

Kalae Thompson, Jerome (2nd Team)

Bella Hadam, Wood River (Honorable Mention)

Kaymbri Beck, Burley (Honorable Mention)

Hanah Jacobs, Canyon Ridge (Honorable Mention)

Utility

Reece Floyd, Mountain Home (1st Team)

Madison Austin, Canyon Ridge (2nd Team)

DH

Aubrey Fuchs, Twin Falls (1st Team)

Makala Perez, Mountain Home (2nd Team)

Kacy Garner, Burley (Honorable Mention)

RaeAnne Sloan, Wood River (Honorable Mention)

