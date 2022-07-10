Twin Falls celebrates law enforcement at annual event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People from across the Magic Valley showed their support for law enforcement Friday at Twin Falls City park for the 3rd annual Back the Blue event.

The main goal of the event is for community members to show support for local law enforcement officers, and the sacrifices they make everyday to keep us and our communities safe. Additionally the event helps humanize them, as people can walk up to the officers and get to know them better.

Many times officers are seen as primarily as authority figures with a badge and gun, with a fear factor associated. Events like this help break down those barriers.

“So we started this a few years ago when they started defund the police. I have a lot of friends that have cops... They have always been there for me when I have needed them,” said supporter Stan Sorenson.

Twin Falls County commissioner Jack Johnson, who use to work in law enforcement here in Twin Falls County, added, “We have a community that truly does appreciate its law enforcement, but I think it is career ending for officers if they feel they live in an area where they don’t have community support.”

Twin Falls County Sheriffs and Twin Falls Police attended the event. Other agencies from around the Magic Valley were invited but had a hard time coming due to scheduling issues.

