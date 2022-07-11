Anderson, Reva Agnes

BURLEY—Reva Agnes Winward Anderson, age 85, of Burley, passed away, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home in Burley.

Reva was born, Jan. 10, 1937, in Albion, Idaho, to Verl and Mary Winward. Reva spent most of her childhood in Burley, Idaho and attended school there.

Reva met the love of her life, Larry Anderson, in May of 1961, and were married on Dec. 20th, of that same year in the Idaho Falls Temple. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past December. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Mary Ann and Teresa.

Reva was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a Primary teacher, nursery leader, and Cub Scout Den Mother. She loved children and they loved her. She babysat many children over the years and helped support her husband through college by babysitting.

Reva enjoyed knitting and candlewicking, she loved playing games, putting puzzles together and playing her organ. The thing she loved most was fishing with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Anderson of Burley; one daughter, Teresa (Scott) Hobbs of Pick City, North Dakota.; three grandchildren, Serina (Wyatt) Eisenbraun of Riverdale, North Dakota, Scott Hobbs Jr., of Pick City, North Dakota, Shawna Hobbs of Pick City, North Dakota; one great-granddaughter, Loye Eisenbraun of Riverdale, North Dakota; and three sisters, Verla (Dave) Brooke of Hooper, Utah, La Preal Lynes of Kaysville, Utah, and Brenda (Brian) Johnstone of Homedale, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Ann Anderson; her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Mary and Virgil Anderson; and one brother-in-law, Gordon Lynes.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - located at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com

