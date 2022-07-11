Blue gill fish are a vital tool in preventing excessive mosquitos

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District works to prevent mosquitoes in the county, and one of the ways they do that is with a tiny fish called a bluegill.

“We’re catching bluegill fish to stock in ponds across Twin Falls County in order to control mosquitoes,” said Brian Simper, the manager of the Pest Abatement District.

The bluegill fish will be able to help control the mosquito population in the county by eating the mosquito larva that is in different bodies of water.

“This is a really important part of our program for integrative pest management. The fish work day and night and even on the weekends,” said Simper.

Working with the Idaho Fish and Game, the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District is able to catch up to 1,000 fish that measure between 2 centimeters and 10 centimeters. For this project, smaller is better.

“The small bluegill fish are great at being predacious on the mosquito larva. They can fit in between cat tails and in small ponds, so we really like to use this tool in order to control mosquitoes,” said Simper.

The Pest Abatement District even invites children out to help them measure and collect the fish.

“A good time for kids to get hands-on biology and see what it’s like to catch fish and handle the fish and get them interested in biology and science,” said Simper.

You can do your part to protect yourself from mosquitos by wearing long pants and sleeves, emptying standing bodies of water, and wearing bug spray.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.