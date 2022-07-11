Advertisement

Borden, Kirby Woodrow

July 10, 2022, age 86
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH JORDAN, UT—Kirby Woodrow Borden, 86, of South Jordan, Utah and formerly of Twin Falls, passed away, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Anthology Assisted Living.   

Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

