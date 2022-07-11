Borden, Kirby Woodrow
July 10, 2022, age 86
July 11, 2022
SOUTH JORDAN, UT—Kirby Woodrow Borden, 86, of South Jordan, Utah and formerly of Twin Falls, passed away, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Anthology Assisted Living.
Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.
For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
