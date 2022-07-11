Burley High School introduces new girl’s basketball coach

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A changing of the guard is underway within the Burley High School Basketball program as head coaches Mac Stannard and Amber Whiting have left the program.

Last week, we introduced you to the new boys’ head coach Brad Caresia. Filling arguably bigger shoes is the new girl’s head coach Nicole Baker.

Baker is no stranger to the Burley program, as she played for the Bobcats until 2008 and has been in an assistant coach role for two different stints.

Now at the helm of the program, one that is coming off a state title, Baker hopes to continue the Bobcat’s strong legacy, something she is confident she can do.

“We have a lot of good girls coming in and a lot of good talent coming up. Just being competitive, working hard, and playing as a team,” Baker says. “I think it’s going to be really fun; they are young, excited, and hungry, so I think it’s going to be fun to see what they can do.”

Of course, one more year of star point guard Amari Whiting will go a long way in helping the transition.

Girl’s Basketball practices are set to begin at the end of October.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.