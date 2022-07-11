Hansen community rallying behind family that lost home in Rock Creek Fire

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday’s Rock Creek Fire left a family in Hansen without housing when the fire burned everything they had. Now, the community is rallying around them.

Hansen School District took to Facebook Saturday night to announce a donation drive to support the family in need and within hours the community banded together to help in a major way.

By the beginning of the day Sunday, the family had been set up with temporary housing, clothes and more.

Hansen School District says these donations show how strong the community is.

“It’s been so amazing that this community has come together and wrapped around this family. It makes my heart happy that we can be a part of that,” said Hansen High School’s Tiffany Conk. It just shows how close we are, we’re just a teeny, tiny little community but it shows how amazing we are.”

The family is still in need of more clothing, non-perishable food, toiletries and more.

Contact the Hansen School District to make donations.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.