Idaho has yet to benefit from falling gas prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Average gas prices across the country continued to fall as crude oil prices are back in the $100 per barrel range.

Here in Idaho however, the cost of a gallon still sits well above $5, a far cry from the national average of $4.68.

According to AAA Idaho, the delay in price change here in the Gem State stems from its isolation, saying it’s only a matter of time before the state sees a decrease like those in other states.

But, as demand fluctuates throughout the summer, the price may remain inconsistent.

“Prices may start to drop as a result, but that may pull people in who were sitting on the sidelines who say, ‘all right, prices are low enough now, let’s go,’ said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho. “So, you may have a little bit of a back-and-forth where demand ebbs and flows based on what prices are doing.”

Currently, Idaho has the seventh-highest gas price in the United States. Conde says the state typically is somewhere between the seventh and ninth-highest.

