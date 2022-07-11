Insurance company posed to drop Canyon County’s coverage

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — An insurance company that covers counties and other public entities in Idaho says it won’t renew Canyon County’s insurance policy because increasing risks and a high volume of claims.

The Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, or ICRMP, sent a letter to Canyon County officials on May 23, citing “numerous factors including adverse claim development and increasing risk exposures,” the Idaho Press reported. The Nampa-based newspaper obtained the document through public records requests.

Canyon County Public Information Officer Joe Decker said the county’s elected officials are not able to offer comment at this time due to the ongoing situation.

“We are working to evaluate all options, including potential renewal with ICRMP and the potential acquisition of replacement coverage,” Decker wrote in an email. “More information will be forthcoming when available.”

Canyon County Commissioners responded to ICRMP in a June 2 letter that suggested the county might appeal the non-renewal notice. They took issue with the non-renewal decision, saying, “the abruptness and comprehensiveness of this total separation, and the lack of warning or opportunity to cure any perceived issue, is shocking.”

The commissioners also said the insurance company’s documentation showing the county’s “loss history” isn’t accurate.

