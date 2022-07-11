Twin Falls Farmer’s Market going strong for over 40 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over forty years, local vendors have been gathering in Twin Falls for the weekly farmer’s market and while the location has changed, the market’s character has not.

For the past three years, the market has been in the Magic Valley Mall parking lot, outside of Hobby Lobby.

Throughout the time at the location, the market has seen tremendous growth, now with over fifty vendors registered to participate each week.

Market President Sabrina Davis says those who take part in the market, both vendors and customers, often come back for the feeling the market provides.

“We’re like a big ol’ family out here. We love people coming out and joining us,” says Davis. “I know that not many people know we’re out here, but we are. We’re not affiliated with the downtown market, but we are one of the originals that started years ago and we’re like a big ol’ family out here.”

The market runs all summer, from Mother’s Day weekend until the end of October.

It is open on Saturdays from nine to one.

