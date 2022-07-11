Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office warns of gas theft as prices remain high

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As gas prices remain sky-high, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an increase in fuel thefts, and is offering tips to avoid becoming a victim.

1. They say locking your gas cap is essential, as this is the first line of defense for your fuel tank. The locks are not fool-proof however, and so they suggest combining them with other preventative measures.

2. Install an anti-siphon device. Such devices can be installed in tanks to facilitate fueling but stop hoses from reaching down into the fuel, thereby thwarting thieves.

3. Install fuel sensors that alert drivers to a robbery in progress. The sensors can be bought aftermarket and can detect an unusual drop in fuel level or a breach of the gas cap. These systems can be set up to send a text message to security personnel or a sleeping driver.

4. Place security cameras both inside and outside your vehicle.

5. Note any suspicious activity.

6. Engage in “defensive parking.” The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office advises you to park in a way that makes it hard for people to access your fuel tank, such as parking close to a wall or the tanks of other vehicles on either side, thereby restricting their movement.

7. Monitor your home and yard. Installing security lighting, security cameras, and installing signs telling potential intruders there are cameras on site are all examples of how you can boost the security of your home and thwart any possible fuel thief.

