US to provide millions in funding for flood repair in Idaho

Governor Little issued a disaster declaration on June 22
US Department of Transportation Logo
US Department of Transportation Logo(US Department of Transportation)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday it will be providing $3 million in funding for repairs related to flooding in the Gem State.

The funding will go towards helping the Idaho Transportation Department to repair roads and bridges damaged by recent floods.

“The emergency funding we’re announcing today will help the people of Idaho recover from these devastating floods and safely reopen their roads and bridges as quickly as possible,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Governor Little issued a disaster declaration on June 22 to allow for federal funding in the wake of flooding in Nez Perce and Idaho counties last month.

“Today’s funding represents a down payment on our federal commitment to ensuring roads and bridges in Idaho damaged by the flooding are repaired as quickly as possible,” said Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The flooding has interrupted daily life in communities in the region, and we hope that by restoring vital transportation links people can regain a sense of normalcy.”

Roads damaged by the flooding include US-95, Gifford-Reubens Road, Southwick Road and Webb Road in Nez Perce County as well as Toll/Clear Creek Road in Idaho County.

