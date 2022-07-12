Bald Mountain to get a facelift as part of a wider project

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since 1960, Bald Mountain has been the central tourist attraction in southern Idaho, and attaining the designation as North America’s premier ski resort came as the result of years of work.

“We’ve been doing forest health projects since the early 80′s, in various forms, and at various levels,” said Peter Stearns with Blaine County.

Now, beginning this week, the mountain is getting a facelift through the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project.

A collaborative effort between the Sun Valley Company, National Forest Foundation, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management is underway to continue to maintain the resort.

“Those three objectives are: forest health, fuel reduction, and recreational benefit,” said Stearns.

Stearns says the project as planned is designed to propel the area forward as a destination for years to come.

“We’re looking at some of the treatments we’re doing as 50 years down the road, 100 years down the road, 150 years down the road,” he said.

Over the next several weeks, crews will be working on a 65-acre section of the mountain to clear dead, old, or cluttered trees.

While two trails, French Connection, and the Traverse Trail, will be closed for the time being, Stearns is sure the area still has great recreation to offer.

“We still have an incredible trail network that is still usable,” he said.

Stearns says what is most notable about this project is the collaboration being displayed. He says this collection of resources is unlike any other.

“That collaboration, bringing BLM in and, in the last three years, NFF, is really a model program. We’re getting looked at all the way across the country because everybody has these issues,” Stearns said.

