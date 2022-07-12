Buhl School District explores the possibility of a four-day week

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl School District is looking into what a four-day school week would look like for their district.

This upcoming Thursday, the superintendent of Buhl Public Schools will be providing information to the community about this process and timeline of what it would look like, as well as taking questions from the public.

If implemented, it would not be until the 2023-2024 school year.

All of your questions and thoughts on this can be discussed July 14 at the Buhl High School library from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. with the superintendent David Carson.

