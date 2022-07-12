Advertisement

Governor Little comments on Snake River dam removal

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little responded to reports released by the Biden administration that argued in favor of removing dams on the Lower Snake River.

They argue that doing so may be needed to restore salmon runs in the region to their previous levels. The administration’s report also stated doing so would cost between $11 to $19 billion in order to replace the energy the dams produce.

In a statement provided to KMVT, Little said:

“I have been clear in my opposition to dam breaching because it is not a silver bullet for salmon recovery. Idaho has shown leadership and commitment to bringing together diverse interests to ensure abundant, sustainable populations of salmon and steelhead for present and future generations.

“It is disappointing the Biden administration would release any report on dam breaching that does not take into account Idaho’s considerations in the Columbia Bason. If Biden is truly interested in identifying broadly supported solutions, I would encourage his administration to look at the 20 months of work our diverse Idaho Salmon Workgroup put into identifying 29 solutions that support salmon, our economy, and thriving communities.

“Instead of evaluating the removal of clean, renewable carbon-free hydropower from our energy portfolio, Biden should focus on helping American families grappling with crushing gas prices and inflation.”

