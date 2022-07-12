Advertisement

Hawks and Dawgs split doubleheader; Legion baseball scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Dawgs and the Twin Falls Hawks each took a game in a Legion baseball doubleheader Monday.

Kimberly Dawgs 5, Twin Falls Hawks 1

Twin Falls Hawks 10, Kimberly Dawgs 1

Other scores

Buhl Tribe 12, Jerome Cyclones 3

Jerome Cyclones 8, Buhl Tribe 7

Minico Storm 7, Pocatello Razorbacks 1

Pocatello Razorbacks 10, Minico Storm 6

