Hawks and Dawgs split doubleheader; Legion baseball scores
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Dawgs and the Twin Falls Hawks each took a game in a Legion baseball doubleheader Monday.
Kimberly Dawgs 5, Twin Falls Hawks 1
Twin Falls Hawks 10, Kimberly Dawgs 1
Other scores
Buhl Tribe 12, Jerome Cyclones 3
Jerome Cyclones 8, Buhl Tribe 7
Minico Storm 7, Pocatello Razorbacks 1
Pocatello Razorbacks 10, Minico Storm 6
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.