Hawks and Dawgs split doubleheader; Legion baseball scores

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Dawgs and the Twin Falls Hawks each took a game in a Legion baseball doubleheader Monday.

Kimberly Dawgs 5, Twin Falls Hawks 1

Twin Falls Hawks 10, Kimberly Dawgs 1

Other scores

Buhl Tribe 12, Jerome Cyclones 3

Jerome Cyclones 8, Buhl Tribe 7

Minico Storm 7, Pocatello Razorbacks 1

Pocatello Razorbacks 10, Minico Storm 6

