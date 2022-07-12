P20 conference reminds teachers why they went into the profession

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Teachers from all across the Gem State are at the College of Southern Idaho this week for the annual P-20 conference.

Over the past two and a half years, teachers have had to deal with many different challenges, from teaching online, to hybrid classes, to learning loss.

But at the annual P-20 conference, teachers are able to remember why they went into teaching in the first place.

“Our theme this year is rejuvenate, replenish, and remember why we teach, and really, it’s all about uplifting each other, we know that ongoing professional development is important, but equally important is just getting together,” said Chris Harper with the College of Southern Idaho.

During the two-day conference 500 teachers from across the state are able to attend workshops, keynote speakers, and connect with other educators.

Jaysa Fillmore is one of the presenters at the conference, but originally began as a participant.

“It was probably about 4 years ago that I was here as high school teacher at this conference, I was really struggling with where my place was in the system, I was getting really burnt out, I wasn’t happy going to school and teaching,” said Jaysa Fillmore who is one of the presenters at the conference.

She says attending the conference that year reignited her passion for education. This year she is able to share her knowledge as a presenter and hopes she is able to do the same for someone else.

“Just reignited a lot of the enthusiasm I had for my job, so it’s kind of neat to come back and be a presenter and help hopefully connect with other educators and give them some tools to be their best self in their profession too,” said Fillmore.

Teachers who attend are also able to earn professional development credits at the conference as well.

“We really look at it from multiple angles, not only uplifting, positive tools and techniques, but really helping them on their journey as educators as well,” said Harper.

