Advertisement

Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers, expert says

A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions has generated nearly 10 million views. (TMX/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A SeaWorld San Diego expert said Monday that a pair of sea lions that sent dozens of San Diego beachgoers running in fear last week were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights to mate with females.

Eric Otjen of SeaWorld says the behavior that was caught on a TikTok video that went viral is normal this time of year as breeding season gets underway.

He says the beachgoers, however, were still wise to flee.

The mammals weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and could easily barrel over people if they got in their way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site
Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests
Police lights
Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case
(File)
UPDATE: Coroners ID pair killed in vehicle vs bike accident north of Jackpot
(Source: MGN)
Twin Falls announces road closures for work

Latest News

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says omicron...
White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters
Changes for school lunch program loom for next year
Changes for school lunch program loom for next year
Cold, wet spring to blame for more mosquitos, Twin Falls officials say.
Cold, wet spring to blame for more mosquitos, Twin Falls officials say
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says omicron...
New COVID variants more transmissable, CDC director says
Annual Shaylon Shaffer golf tournament raises money for mental health organizations
Annual Shaylon Shaffer golf tournament raises money for mental health organizations