Twin Falls School District plan would add armed security guard at each elementary school

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A plan for increased security in Twin Falls School District Elementary Schools has been presented for review by the district administration.

The proposed plan would mean one armed security guard would be placed at each elementary school in the district.

Currently, there are school resource officers assigned to secondary schools within the district, but none at elementary schools.

The proposed plan uses federal resources to fund the increased security program; funding that only lasts through the next school year.

“Unfortunately, there is no funding from the state of Idaho that is dedicated to security personnel,” said Twin Falls School District superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson. “So we either need to find other sources for those funds or get creative within our budget.”

The plan is currently being reviewed by the administration and will be discussed further at a special board meeting on July 20.

