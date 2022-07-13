Behind the Business: Second South Market

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The location is in the title; Second South Market in Downtown Twin Falls brought an interesting concept to Idaho.

Like many of the businesses we’ve spotlighted, the idea came while the Buddecke family was on vacation.

“Our family went on vacation to Denver, Colorado, and we walked into our first food hall and were just floored by it,” said owner Dave Buddecke.

From there, both Lisa and Dave Buddecke got the idea. “Gee, wouldn’t it be interesting if we could pull something like this off in Twin Falls,” said Dave.

With that, Second South Market was born, home to one of the highest-density areas of small businesses within southern Idaho. It features pizza, barbecue, a bar, ice cream, and many more treats.

“We just started talking to people and showed them what the potential was here, and they said I’m in,” Dave said. During the warm season, the location offers outdoor seating in what’s called the yard.

“It was literally a lumber yard back in the day and so we’ve got fire pits, we’ve got lots of outdoor seating, both covered and the picnic tables outside. Cornhole for games,” said Dave.

Being able to book private events in the yard is what makes them most unique. “We’ve had trade shows, we’ve just had lots of graduation parties,” Dave said.

On top of private events in the yard, live music for everyone occurs on Thursdays and Fridays. The Buddecke family is thankful for all of the support from the community.

“The community, the community response has been fantastic. the community has been really supportive of us, and it’s just fantastic,” said Dave.

