Crews battling Red Rock Fire south of Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Rock Fire, approximately eight miles south of Malta, has been mapped at 300 acres and burning in brush and grass.

The blaze was spotted on Tuesday at 5:51 p.m.

The Raft River Fire Protection District, four engines representing the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, plus 1 dozer, 1 water tender, 3 fire managers and aircraft are on scene. Additional resources have been ordered.

There are no road closures and no structures threatened at this time.

Fire investigators are on scene and we could have a cause determined by Wednesday.

