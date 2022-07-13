Cutting qualifiers prepare for National High School Finals Rodeo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National High School Finals Rodeo is just a handful of days away.

The Rodeo, in Gillette, Wyoming, goes from July 17-23 and features a bunch of Magic Valley cowboys and cowgirls.

Will Brackett booked a trip to nationals when he won the boys cutting event at the state finals in June.

Brackett is from Three Creek, Idaho, and is an incoming senior at Castleford High School. It’s Brackett’s second time at nationals. Like most athletes, he’ll take the actual competition one step at a time.

“Take it one cow at a time, make good cuts, and get some good herd work in and then see if we can pick up any points keeping that cow in the middle,” Brackett said.

A District 6 counterpart, Sydney Nielson, joins Will in Gillette. Nielson finished second in girls cutting and won breakaway roping at the state finals.

It’s the Twin Falls High School recent graduate’s first National Finals Rodeo. She was able to qualify in her last chance.

“I’ve just been waiting for this experience for the past four years of high school, so just super glad I get to go have this experience in my life,” Nielson said.

