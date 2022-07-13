Advertisement

Cutting qualifiers prepare for National High School Finals Rodeo

“I’ve just been waiting for this experience for the past four years of high school”
“I’ve just been waiting for this experience for the past four years of high school”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National High School Finals Rodeo is just a handful of days away.

The Rodeo, in Gillette, Wyoming, goes from July 17-23 and features a bunch of Magic Valley cowboys and cowgirls.

Will Brackett booked a trip to nationals when he won the boys cutting event at the state finals in June.

Brackett is from Three Creek, Idaho, and is an incoming senior at Castleford High School. It’s Brackett’s second time at nationals. Like most athletes, he’ll take the actual competition one step at a time.

“Take it one cow at a time, make good cuts, and get some good herd work in and then see if we can pick up any points keeping that cow in the middle,” Brackett said.

A District 6 counterpart, Sydney Nielson, joins Will in Gillette. Nielson finished second in girls cutting and won breakaway roping at the state finals.

It’s the Twin Falls High School recent graduate’s first National Finals Rodeo. She was able to qualify in her last chance.

“I’ve just been waiting for this experience for the past four years of high school, so just super glad I get to go have this experience in my life,” Nielson said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site
Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests
Police lights
Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case
(Source: MGN)
Twin Falls announces road closures for work
Many people in the magic valley are concerned Saturday evening, as fire crews responded to a...
Fire crews respond to fire in South Hills

Latest News

The Cowboys used a walk-off to win game one
Twin Falls Cowboys take first, drop second in a doubleheader against Pocatello
“I’ve just been waiting for this experience for the past four years of high school”
Cutting qualifiers prepare for National High School Finals Rodeo
The Cowboys used a walk-off to win game one
Twin Falls Cowboys take first, drop second in a doubleheader against Pocatello
Hawks and Dawgs split Legion doubleheader
Hawks and Dawgs split doubleheader; Legion baseball scores