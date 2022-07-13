Fire in southeastern Cassia County burns 280 acres

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An active fire situation is still ongoing in southeastern Cassia County Wednesday evening after starting on Tuesday.

According to the BLM, the Red Rock Fire is located eight miles south of Malta and was estimated at 280 acres before it was contained at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

While it is contained, crews are still working to fully control the fire.

“There were structures in the area that they were just paying attention to, but no structures were threatened or damaged,” said Kelsey Brizendine with the BLM. “They have a control set for tomorrow (Thursday) at 6:00 p.m.”

With thunderstorms in the area Tuesday, the BLM says the official cause of the fire was in fact lightning.

