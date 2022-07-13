Advertisement

Fire in southeastern Cassia County burns 280 acres

The BLM says the official cause of the fire was in fact lightning
The Red Rock Fire burned 280 acres
The Red Rock Fire burned 280 acres(BLM Idaho Fire's Facebook page)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An active fire situation is still ongoing in southeastern Cassia County Wednesday evening after starting on Tuesday.

According to the BLM, the Red Rock Fire is located eight miles south of Malta and was estimated at 280 acres before it was contained at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

While it is contained, crews are still working to fully control the fire.

“There were structures in the area that they were just paying attention to, but no structures were threatened or damaged,” said Kelsey Brizendine with the BLM. “They have a control set for tomorrow (Thursday) at 6:00 p.m.”

With thunderstorms in the area Tuesday, the BLM says the official cause of the fire was in fact lightning.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site
Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests
Police lights
Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case
(Source: MGN)
Twin Falls announces road closures for work
Many people in the magic valley are concerned Saturday evening, as fire crews responded to a...
Fire crews respond to fire in South Hills

Latest News

Wednesday evening's online weather update {7/13/2022}
The Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Source: NASA)
Minico students return from trip to the Kennedy Space Center
The owner got the idea after a trip to Denver
Behind the Business: Second South Market
Early hot temperatures last year stunted the packageability of the 2021 potato crop. (Source:...
Weather differences may be to blame for lull in Idaho potato availability