Governor Little comments on inflation reaching 9.1%

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a statement Wednesday regarding a new inflation report showing it had grown to 9.1%.

Inflation spiked 0.3% from last month, marking the highest it’s ever been since 1981.

Broken down by sector, the price hikes look like this from one year ago:

The gasoline index, up 59.9%

The food index, up 10.4%

The energy index, up 41.6%

Used cars and trucks, up 7.1%

Utility (piped) gas, up 38.4%

His statement reads as follows:

“In Idaho, we saw the mounting potential for a recession months ago and took action early on to provide working Idaho families immediate and ongoing tax relief to help. Idaho families right now are receiving historic tax rebates and will see lower state income taxes in the years ahead.

“Since I took office close to four years ago, Idahoans have benefited from $1 billion in tax relief, and the Idaho Legislature and I worked together this year to pass an additional $1.5 billion in tax relief measures going forward as part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan.

“And, with another year of budget surplus before us, Idahoans can expect we will turn back even more of their hard-earned money to help offset the burden of Bidenflation.

“In Idaho, our government lives within its means, we prudently save for rainy days, we turn money back to the taxpayers, and we keep taxes and regulations low. This is why Idaho’s economy continues to surge ahead, and it is the reason we top the charts for economic growth and employment. While other states are forced to consider tax increases to keep their budgets in the black, Idaho is focused on cutting taxes to ensure an environment where employers can thrive and Idahoans and keep more of what they earn, all while investing where it counts so we can keep up with growth.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.