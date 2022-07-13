Hash, Linda Sandow

WENDELL—Linda Sandow Hash, 78, a former long-time resident of Wendell, Idaho and current resident of Pleasant Grove, Utah, passed away on Sunday July 10, 2022 with her husband and daughter by her side.

Linda was the daughter of Harry and Irene Sandow and was born on December 5, 1943 in Thomas, Idaho.

After graduating from High School, Linda met and married Ronald Hash and they had three children together. Ronald and Linda were married for 59 years of which 47 were spent in Wendell, Idaho.

Linda is survived by: her husband - Ronald Hash; her brother - Hugh Sandow, her two sons - Paul and Robert and her daughter - Tamara, her six grandchildren and two great grand-children.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wendell.

A visitation will take place from 10:00 am until service time at the church.

Burial will follow at 4:00 pm at the Riverside Thomas Cemetery near Blackfoot.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.