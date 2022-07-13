Minico students return from trip to the Kennedy Space Center

MINICO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students from West Minico Middle School in Paul just returned from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The students were chosen out of 50 teams from across the country for an all-expense paid trip to the space center.

It was all a part of the northwest earth and sciences pathways and their NASA partnership program.

The students were tasked with completing different challenges that revolved around science, technology, and astronomy. Once completed, they had to submit all of their work to a website to be judged.

Out of all the schools who entered, they were honored and excited to be chosen for this opportunity.

Their teacher explains a little bit of what they have learned.

“They’ve learned teamwork, how to work with other students, which was awesome and can be used throughout their entire life, they learned how to code and develop their own code, how to engineer and design and build a rover that would have to work autonomously across the map in the collection sites,” said Brandi Milliron, their teacher.

The students say it was an experience they will never forget.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.