NBA Hall of Famer, Jazz legend, looking to bring car dealership to Bellevue

Karl Malone Sr.
Karl Malone Sr.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bellevue City Council is paving the way for a new car dealership in the area, that will be owned by an NBA Hall-of-Famer.

Karl “the mailman” Malone is making a special delivery to Bellevue, as the city council approved a lot line adjustment of three tax lots.

The undeveloped lots are located along Highway 75 at the north end of Bellevue. They are currently owned by M and M Power Sports and will be developed into a Ford dealership, and Karl Malone motorsports store.

During the 10-day comment period, no opposition was voiced, and there is a public and zoning hearing scheduled for the project on Aug. 1.

