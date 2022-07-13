OSHA calls on Idaho employers to protect workers from the heat

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is calling on Idaho employers to protect workers from the heat this summer.

The call was made as OSHA says temperatures are reaching dangerous levels throughout Idaho and applies to indoor workers as well as outdoor workers.

They say new and returning workers need to build a heat tolerance by taking frequent breaks and working shorter shifts in the heat.

OSHA encourages workers and employers to do the following to stay safe in the heat:

Encourage workers to drink water every 15 minutes

Take frequent rest breaks in the shade to cool down

Have an emergency plan ready to respond when a worker shows signs of heat-related illness

Train workers on the hazards of heat exposure, and how to prevent illness

Allow workers to build a tolerance for working in heat

