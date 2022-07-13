Advertisement

Twin Falls Cowboys take first, drop second in a doubleheader against Pocatello

The Cowboys used a walk-off to win game one
The Cowboys used a walk-off to win game one
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Cowboys used a walk-off three-run triple from Tyler Horner to win a AA Legion baseball conference matchup against the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels. In game two of the doubleheader, a non-conference game, Pocatello used a big sixth inning to split.

FINAL SCORES

Twin Falls Cowboys 4, Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels 3 (conference)

Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels 11, Twin Falls Cowboys 5 (non-conference)

A LEGION SCORES

Marsh Valley 14, Burley Green Sox 2

Marsh Valley 12, Burley Green Sox 2

Twin Falls Redhawks 11, Minico Storm 8

Kimberly Dawgs 13, Gooding Diamondbacks 5

Gooding Diamondbacks 19, Kimberly Dawgs 12

