Weather differences may be to blame for lull in Idaho potato availability

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The impacts of last year’s warm summer weather are beginning to be felt at potato storage facilities in Idaho.

Early hot temperatures last year stunted the packageability of the 2021 potato crop.

“The supply is not as high as it normally is this time of year,” said Idaho Potato Commission President Jamey Higham. “So, we’re going to be stretching it to get to the end of this crop and into the new crop.”

In 2022, the opposite is true. A wet and cold spring meant a delay in getting seeds into the ground and, in turn, delaying harvest.

“We are pushing back as long as we are comfortable with, with our harvest window, to make sure that we’re getting as much of our harvestable crop grown out to the stage that they can be,” Taylor said.

While farmers wait as long as they can to begin harvest, available products are beginning to run low. However,0 each passing day is valuable.

“100 pounds per day per acre is what they are growing at. So every day, we can add on at the end of that season is another 100 pounds,” Taylor said.

So the question is, as supply dwindles and harvest continues to delay, will consumers feel impacts in the availability of potatoes, or in price?

“Probably a little bit of both,” Higham answered. “I think there will be potatoes on shelves in the grocery stores for people to buy. The displays might not be as big and the price will go up.”

The pinch of supply should only last a few more weeks, as harvest will inevitably begin. Grant is sure that the wait will be worth it.

“This year, all the potatoes I’ve seen so far in the field are smooth, they’re beautiful, (and) they’re going to be an amazing potato crop coming out this year,” he said.

