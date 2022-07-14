Division I transfer set to play for CSI this upcoming season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2022-2023 CSI men’s basketball team is starting to round out.

A Division I transfer with some March Madness familiarity will be in Twin Falls come mid-August.

Ga’Khari LaCount just signed with the Golden Eagles. The Miami native played his freshman year at Longwood University. The Lancers won the Big South and earned a 14-seed in the NCAA tournament.

CSI Men's Basketball adds Division 1 transfer for upcoming year. Welcome to the CSI Family @ga_khari! https://t.co/DBX1j4lQzH — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) July 12, 2022

LaCount played in just 12 games with Longwood, but averaged 31 points a game his senior year of high school and was the 7A player of the year.

For a squad that needs aggressive guards to compete nationally, LaCount could provide that spark.

“I’m a fast-paced guard, so I like to push the floor, especially in transition, and that’s what coach (Jeff) Reinert said he really likes about me, and he wants to play faster,” LaCount said.

LaCount did play a year of prep school after high school and thinks he will add some experience and maturity to the roster this winter.

