Inflation to have an impact on the proposed recommended budget for Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls city council is still reviewing and discussing the city manager’s recommended budget. Inflation is going to have a major impact on the budget, but city leaders are not worried about the increased cost of living driving residents away.

The recommended budget for the fiscal year 2023 is going to be about $9 million more than the previous budget. In FY 2022 the budget was roughly $69 million, and the proposed budget amount for FY 2023 is in the neighborhood of $78 million. City manager Travis Rothweiler said the large increase is largely associated with some of the capital projects the city is looking to move forward with for the next fiscal year.

“We are going to be doing a lot of work on the waterside,” said Rothweiler. “Probably the most significant project we will see is improvements to the Hankins pressure zone which is right around a $3.1 million project. It is a project that has about 12 smaller projects but is really going to help the growth and expansion but more importantly is going to help us deliver water pressure and availability in parts of our community.”

Additionally, he said Inflation is also playing a key role in the increased budget, with the municipal cost index hovering above 12%.

“It is 50% more for us when you look at the acquisition of diesel, (and) concrete which tends to be still rationed, asphalt, so all the significant capital projects,” Rothweiler said.

The cost of labor is also up. The proposed budget recommends a 5% increase for employees and buying down the cost of health insurance by 11%.

“We have a $2000 one-time payment to our employees as an attempt to buy down inflation,” Rothweiler said.

However, the most glaring statistic in the recommended budget is property taxes will be going up, even though the property rate will be at an all-time low in Twin Falls. The tax rate is going to be around $4.78/$1,000 of taxable value. Last year it was $6.25. Part of the reason is the median price for a home has gone up roughly 24% in the previous 12 months. The median price of a home is around $384,000 right now. The city’s taxable valuation is up nearly $1.6 billion from last year at roughly $5.6 billion.

“That $1.6 billion is the same cumulative growth that occurred over the past seven fiscal years. The City of Twin Falls didn’t even have a $1.6 billion value in the early 2000′s,” said Rothweiler.

Supply and demand are part of the issue too, with a lack of new homes being built. From May 2021 through May of 2022 building permits issued were down 69 percent, as supply chain issues and labor shortages are impacting the housing and commercial market.

Twin Falls mayor Ruth Pierce said more property tax relief could be given to residents if the Idaho State Legislature would not have removed indexing.

“The indexing right now for the homeowner’s exemption is frozen at $125,000. Based on the information available on median home values in our area, that number should be $178,000,” Pierce said.

According to the budget presentation, residents would pay $243.78 less in property taxes under that indexing.

Rothweiler said It might also be time for Twin Falls to revisit conversations about implementing a LOT of tax.

“Nobody wants to talk about a local option sales tax, and certainly nobody wants to be taxed more,” said Rothweiler. “We can demonstrate if could charge a penny more inside the City of Twin Falls we would be able to offer about $8 million of direct property tax relief.”

With the cost of living increasing, Pierce said residents will not have issues with city services.

“We are not cutting back services. The intention is to provide the service people are used to,” Pierce said.

Rothweiler added, “Even though the cost of doing business inside the City of Twin Falls has grown by 12%, we are not asking for increases in water, sewer, or sanitation.”

Additionally, Pierce believes the recommended budget is very fiscally conservative and the property taxes and cost of living are relatively lower than in other major cities in Idaho. She also believes the city is being good stewards of the taxpayer’s money.

“We got people still moving into Twin Falls. I have a couple of clients from California that just moved here and they love the cost of living here,” Pierce said.

The city council is still discussing the proposed recommended budget, and the council will not adopt a budget until late August.

